Consider these things if you’re thinking about a job in manufacturing

Interested in a career in manufacturing?

Entry-level wages often start above $15 an hour with full benefits. By pursuing a career in manufacturing, San Antonians can step into a role that can provide financial stability for their family from day one.

While many continue to suffer amid the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, data from local nonprofit greater:SATX tells us that the San Antonio economy is resilient because it is diverse.

There are more than 1,000 local manufacturing companies across every major sector, including automotive, aerospace, food/beverage, plastics, machinery, and robotics, according to greater:SATX. The regional manufacturing industry is diverse, stable and growing.

Employers are looking for well-rounded candidates with a balance of hard skills and common skills, which will set you apart from the crowd.

Growing into a supervisor role includes coordinating the activities of production and operating workers who keep manufacturing assembly lines running.

As markets and regions reopened between January and June 2021, production and operations gradually reached traditional levels.

Manufacturing isn’t what it used to be. It’s actually better, the group said.

The greater:SATX’s program SA WORX connects the community to education and training for people just entering the workforce, and anyone ready for a career change.

SA WORX, in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo and the Alamo Colleges District, offers on-the-job training to help individuals build skills and prepare for their new careers. For training information, call 3-1-1.

Not sure which companies are hiring? Navistar is hiring and currently accepting applications for hundreds of positions to support their new south San Antonio truck manufacturing facility and engineering center. Forma Automotive, a Toyota supplier, is also actively hiring hundreds of San Antonians to build trucks.

To commemorate the 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week, SA WORX’s next Mind the Gap series will focus on career training opportunities available through apprenticeships.

Through an apprenticeship program, job seekers can obtain paid, relevant work experience while acquiring the skills and credentials that employers value. Of apprentices who complete an apprenticeship, 94% retain employment and generate an average annual salary of $70,000.

Stream the next Mind the Gap: Addressing Workforce Challenges through Apprenticeships on Nov. 18 by clicking here to register.