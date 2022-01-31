Real estate 101: These tips can help best prep your home for selling

Trying to sell your house on your own? These home experts have excellent advice on how to get top dollar. 🏠

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Homeowners, are you interested in putting your house on the market?

As more people are flocking to Texas and San Antonio, now could be an opportune time to make money on your home in the real estate market.

Selling your house can be extremely overwhelming, especially if it’s your first time.

To help in the process, Texas All Cash Home Buyers has provided some tips on how to get your home ready to sell, if you’re looking for top dollar.

Texas All Cash Home Buyers noted these instructions are if you’re looking to get full retail value for your house sale.

1) Deep clean your home.

Impress future homebuyers with a clean, updated residence. Invest time in cleaning your house to get rid of dust, dirt and any stains. Homebuyers are often looking for a blissfully clean model home, especially if they prefer everything immaculate.

Ad

If you don’t mind a dirty home, then consider hiring a cleaning service to help you out.

Don’t let homebuyers feel disgusted as soon as they step in the door. Get out in front of any mess.

2) Cultivate a cohesive, neutral style.

This is the time to consider painting your walls to a neutral tone. Not every wall needs to be white, but choose some subtle colors that can help change the perception.

Texas All Cash Home Buyers suggests a soft yellow will help brighten a dark kitchen, while a deep blue or green will help a bright bedroom to feel like a calm place to sleep (but be careful, dark colors will also make rooms feel small).

Splurge a little and hire a top-notch painting company to help you get a nice, clean finish. If you don’t know how to paint, this is not the time to mess up.

3) Fix or replace anything that’s broken.

Check to see if all your appliances are up to date and working properly, such as a dishwasher, your toilets and faucets. Be honest with the homebuyer if something is broken. Don’t try to hide neglected maintenance from the purchaser, and, of course, you don’t want to be guilty of fraud. Additionally, make sure you stay in compliance with all the laws.

Ad

Hire a home inspector if you want an opinion on what should be updated to help in the selling process.

4) Get expert opinions.

Find a few decent real estate brokers who will help you price your property, but be honest with them. If you’re going to market the property on your own, don’t make enemies by lying about your intentions, the experts said.

5) Get a cash offer with a local business.

If you do not want to sell your home on your own, there are local businesses looking to buy homes and can work directly with homeowners.

Once the group purchases a property, its team completes the repairs needed to get the property in tip-top shape, which helps to improve not only the property itself, but also the overall standard of living for all residents in the neighborhood, according to Texas All Cash Home Buyers.

To learn more, click or tap here.