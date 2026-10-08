Breast cancer can grow before you feel it. Advanced mammography can help find it sooner

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month there’s a lot of hopeful news. Breast cancer detection, for example, has advanced dramatically in recent decades. According to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. breast cancer death rate fell 44% between 1989 and 2022.

However, there are still some less than positive developments. For example, the number of people being diagnosed with breast cancer rose approximately 1% annually from 2012 to 2021, and more than that among women younger than 50.

“Every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we remind women to get mammograms so that any breast cancer can be treated early,” said Dr. Sara Ortiz-Romero, director of radiology at the University Health Breast Center. “Sadly, however, I’m still seeing women who come in after a tumor has started to grow.”

That’s especially troubling since a tumor can double in size in just six months. Because she knows early treatment leads to more successful recovery, Dr. Ortiz emphasizes the benefits of today’s mammograms, which can identify small tumors before they become noticeable

“We want to find it before you can feel it,” she said.

Know your risk and plan for your mammograms

Recommendations for when women should begin getting mammograms and how frequently they should have them varies among medical organizations, and that can be confusing.

University Health follows the American College of Radiology standards that call for annual mammograms beginning at age 40 for women at average risk.

The ACR also recommends that all women ask their doctors for a breast cancer risk assessment by age 25 so those at higher risk can begin screening earlier.

Risk factors that may lead a physician to recommend earlier or more frequent screenings include:

An inherited genetic condition

A family history of breast cancer

Previous radiation treatment to the chest

Excess body weight, which can affect hormones

Regular alcohol consumption

Dense breast tissue

A family history of certain prostate or pancreatic cancers may also indicate an inherited cancer syndrome. Dr. Ortiz encourages women to share their complete family cancer history with their healthcare provider.

Those conversations are particularly important for Black women. Their mortality rate is 38% higher than the death rate for white women, according to the American Cancer Society.

“It’s actually recommended for Latina, Jewish and Black women to talk to their physician between age 25 and 30 and discuss their risk for breast cancer and if they need additional imaging.”

AI gives radiologists a second set of eyes

Dr. Sara Ortiz-Romero, University Health radiology director, says AI helps identify areas for the radiologist to examine more closely. (University Health)

The University Health Breast Center combines advanced 3D mammography with AI imaging that helps to detect extremely small abnormalities. The 3D mammogram captures the breast from multiple angles, allowing radiologists to examine thin layers of tissue. Artificial intelligence then analyzes the images and highlights areas that may require a closer look, but the technology does not diagnose breast cancer or replace the physician interpreting the exam.

“Our mammography units have AI built into them, but it does not replace a radiologist,” Dr. Ortiz said. “I have a second intelligence -- a second pair of eyes -- looking at these images, and I think it improves my work.”

While 3D mammography has been available for several years, Dr. Ortiz said image quality continues to improve.

“When I see mammograms that are dated, compared to how they look now, it’s amazing how far the technology has come,” she said.

The University Health Breast Center is prepared to go beyond the screening mammogram to provide a diagnostic mammogram when the original screening detects something of concern. The diagnostic mammogram examines the breast from additional angles to better view suspicious areas.

The mammogram team may also recommend screening with Hologic 3D mammography or an MRI for women who have dense breast tissue or who may be at higher risk for breast cancer.

Why dense breast tissue and self-exams matter

Since Sept. 10, 2024, U.S. mammography centers must tell patients if they have dense breast tissue and explain that it often makes cancer hard to find. While dense tissue doesn’t mean the patient will need extra screening with ultrasound or an MRI, that’s something that should be discussed with the physician.

Women should also know how their breasts normally look and feel. Talk to your doctor immediately if you notice a new lump, skin dimpling, nipple changes or unusual discharge from your breasts. Being aware and doing self-exams can help detect a growth early, but Dr. Ortiz says it should not replace mammography which can detect tumors that are too small to feel.

“Get your mammogram every year,” Dr. Ortiz said. “It’s quick, it’s painless, and it’s so easy.”

To learn more about advanced breast imaging or to schedule a mammogram, visit the University Health Breast Center or call 210-644-2900.