Rattlers Huerta, Garcia eyeing return to State tournament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Last season, Brandon Huerta represented Reagan High School in the State wrestling tournament, qualifying in the 152-pound division. After dropping his opening round match by a narrow 8-6 decision, Huerta recovered to finish fifth overall.

It didn’t take long for him to turn the page.

"My dad and I talked after the last state tournament, broke down what we needed to do and watched film on competitors,” Huerta said.

It’s no surprise Huerta turned to his father after last year’s state competition. Wrestling has been an integral part of the two’s relationship since Huerta started the sport.

"My dad and I are really close,” Huerta explained. “He's my club coach, so we travel everywhere. We're both the same -- very competitive people. When I joined wrestling, it was a rough start for me. It was really hard. But I wanted to keep going at it. I told my dad I didn't want to do it anymore. I hit the wall. It was my third year of wrestling. I went to club State and took second place. I was really upset -- devastated. The next day, I was already in the gym, going at it. Since then, I’ve been striving to be the best I could be."

The results speak for themselves. Huerta is currently undefeated and ranked fifth overall in statewide polls in the 152-pound 6A division. This success didn’t come from nowhere — it was built on years of hard work and experience wrestling on the biggest stages. Now it’s driving his pursuit of a third straight trip to the Berry Center.

"My sophomore year, being at State was a really big eye-opener for me,” Huerta said. “My junior year is when I knew I could go after it. Now, when I go back to State, it's going to be the same thing. I'm already used to it. Everyone is gunning for you. It doesn't matter who you are, whether you're 40-0 or have six or seven losses. What I really took from those past trips was to go at your opponent from start to finish and use a lot of strength — a lot of strength and good technique. They use everything, so you've got to use everything."

This year, Huerta has one final chance to leave a lasting legacy in a Rattlers uniform, but whether he achieves it or not, it’s clear that he’ll always be looking toward the next big thing.

"Going after some of the top competitors, beating them and then obviously taking the state championship are definitely my goals, but I'm never really satisfied,” Huerta said. “No matter how much work I put it in or what big tournaments I win, I'm never satisfied. I'm always hungry."

A rising star made her mark for the Rattlers at the Regional tournament last season. Reagan’s Addison Garcia finished third overall, qualifying for the State tournament in the 95-pound division in just her freshman season.

“Going to State as a freshman was a really big deal,” Garcia explained. “It was also my first year wrestling, and you don't hear that very often. What everyone kept telling me was, 'It's okay if you lose because you're a freshman.' I took it instead by saying, 'I don't want to lose. I'm here because I want to win matches.' I ended up winning two or three matches at State, and I was happy with that.”

Happy? Sure.

Satisfied? No.

“I was in the placing match, and I lost,” Garcia said. “I felt like I had that match. I was winning and I got caught in something. I made a mistake. I've been learning from my mistakes now. I've been practicing really hard, and I see myself placing this year."

Garcia’s passion for the sport is evident on and off the mat, and it all started with her father’s support.

"A person who has had a really big influence on me in terms of who I am as a fighter is my dad,” Garcia said. “He and I are very competitive people. We both love martial arts and fighting sports. When I joined wrestling, my dad was all over it. He was always trying to make me better."

That enthusiasm hasn’t lost steam this season. Garcia is just as driven, if not more so, now that she’s gotten a taste of State-caliber competition.

"I'm constantly practicing,” Garcia said. “I go to club. I practice on the weekends. I'm always trying to be the best I can be, even if that's not No. 1. Everyone can't be No. 1, but this is my wrestling journey, and I want to be as successful as I can and just keep getting better. I love learning techniques. I love implementing them in my matches. I just love learning. That’s why I love wrestling.“

This season, Garcia is ranked fourth overall in the 95-pound division. Success hasn’t been as easy to come by as it was last year, but she’s staying positive all the same.

"This year, there's definitely more pressure, and that makes me nervous,” Garcia explained. “But I'm going to go out there and do my best, and I'm going to try to win."

