Steele Knights prepare for program's third trip to State

CIBOLO, Texas - For the third time in program history -- the first since 2016 -- the Steele Knights boys basketball team has advanced to the UIL State Tournament.

It's hard to believe after the team started this season 0-4.

"Coach always reminds us about how we were 0-4, taking us back to that moment when we were all down," explained senior Kwabena Davis. "After those four games, we became a new team, and the memory of that keeps us going."

The Knights lost those contests by a combined 14 points. Since then, Steele has found their stride, finishing the regular season with a 12-2 record in District 26-6A, 25-8 overall. The Knights then rolled through the playoffs, notching double-digit victories in four of their five playoff games. That includes a 77-62 victory over Laredo Nixon -- a team that defeated Steele during their early-season rough stretch -- in the Regional Final on Saturday.

"It's always good to be playing this time of year," said head coach Lonny Hubbard. "It's a special time, and the fact that we're still here is a testament to all the work we've put in."

"We've been working hard since we got knocked out in the third round last year," explained sophomore Langston Love. "This is going to be really fun. I've been going to the state tournament for the past three years, watching all the games every time. It's always been my dream to play there since my brother played."

"This is something that we've all been dreaming of for the past four years, especially the seniors," said senior Alijah Comithier. "We actually have a chance and it's going to be a special time this year."

The Knights are still looking for a win on the Alamodome court. In both of the program's previous trips, Steele bowed out in the semifinals. This year, they're determined to make school history and bring home a title.

"We've accomplished part of our goal," Love said. " We wanted to make it to state, but now we're working towards winning it."

"We're going to play every game like it's our last game," Comithier said. "We don't want this next game to be our last, but we're going to play it like it is our last game and go all out."

Steele (30-8) will take on Klein Forest (32-3) in the Class 6A State semifinals Friday at 8:30 p.m.

