Scholar Athlete: Brooke Brown, Floresville High School

What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

As a senior, I am most excited for my last athletic season that starts in the spring. I am thrilled to compete with my teammates again in powerlifting and track through district, regional and state meets.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My drive to be successful comes from my will to compete, do well and push myself to the next level.

How do you balance homework, participation in sports and spending time with family and friends?

I balance time for my school work, practice, church, family, community service and friends by keeping a tight schedule and time management, although, this is not always easy. Naps are important, too.

How do you want to be remembered at school once you graduate?

I would like to be remembered as the person who had set morals and goals and persevered through them and encouraged others to do the same.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

My plans are to attend Sam Houston State University in Fall 2018. My major is mass communications/public relations because I enjoy interacting with people and hearing their story.

If you could have one super hero power, what would it be and why?

One superpower I would like to have would to teleport myself. This would be wonderful to have because I could teleport myself to different places and different times. I could teleport myself to help someone, change something or to a vacation spot.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

My senior prom will be my first and last prom. If I could take someone famous to prom with me it would be Ryan Garcia, a professional boxer. I would take him because he is an awesome boxer and is 13-0, and he is really cute and can dance, too.

