11 things you didn't know about UIW's new camouflage turf

SAN ANTONIO - The University of Incarnate Word debuted their new football field design this week and it's taking the Internet by storm.

1. Eric Morris, the school's new head football coach, said he came up with the idea by bouncing off of Athletic Director Brian Wickstorm's original idea for camouflage lettering.

2. The camouflage was inspired from San Antonio's nickname -- "Military City, USA" -- and the field will feature the slogan written in red, white, and blue on the end zone closest to the scoreboard.

3. Wickstorm's tweet featuring the turf being created was viewed 128,000 times as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Presenting the beginning of the first Camo end zones in college football...being hand-stitched by @FieldTurf - Retweet if you like. First home football game, counting today is 131-days! #SpreadTheWord pic.twitter.com/ASpfzvkffV — Brian Wickstrom (@UIW_AD) May 7, 2018

4. Multiple national publications have picked up on the project and shared it on their websites, including SB Nation, Fox Sports, and Yahoo Sports.

5. The camouflage end zones are the first ever in college football.

6. UIW has a live video feed of the field's progress on their website.

7. Installation begins Thursday and is projected to be finished by May 31.

8. The $250,000 FieldTurf project is being funded by Methodist Healthcare System and Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

9. FieldTurf uses a state-of-the-art Classic HD turf to maximize durability and safety.

10. The Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Texas Tech all play on FieldTurf.

11. You can see the Cardinals in action on their new field during their home opener vs. Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 15t.

