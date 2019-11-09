BGC Friday Night Highlights - Week 11 - Pt. 1
Check out Part 2 of the Week 11 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!
Judson vs Clemens
Steele vs East Central
New Braunfels vs Smithson Valley
Alamo Heights vs Boerne Champion
Madison vs Johnson
Reagan vs South San
LEE vs MacArthur
McCollum vs Harlandale
Jay vs Marshall
Warren vs Clark
Sam Houston vs Veterans
Brackenridge vs Highlands
Kennedy vs Memorial
Antonian vs Central Catholic
CC John Paul II vs St. Anthony
