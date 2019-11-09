68ºF

BGC Friday Night Highlights - Week 11 - Pt. 1

Check out Part 2 of the Week 11 Big Game Coverage Friday night highlights!

APP USERS: Click here to check out the individual game highlights

Judson vs Clemens

Steele vs East Central

New Braunfels vs Smithson Valley

Alamo Heights vs Boerne Champion

Madison vs Johnson

Reagan vs South San

LEE vs MacArthur

McCollum vs Harlandale

Jay vs Marshall

Warren vs Clark

Sam Houston vs Veterans

Brackenridge vs Highlands

Kennedy vs Memorial

Antonian vs Central Catholic

CC John Paul II vs St. Anthony

