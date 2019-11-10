BGC Saturday Night Highlights - Week 11
Check out Friday night's highlights from Week 11 of Big Game Coverage!
Harlan vs. Laredo Martin
Brandeis vs. Taft
Lanier vs. Burbank
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Check out Friday night's highlights from Week 11 of Big Game Coverage!
Harlan vs. Laredo Martin
Brandeis vs. Taft
Lanier vs. Burbank
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.