Messex throws 2 TDs, Trinity beats Birmingham-Southern
Tigers win sixth straight game, improve to 7-2 overall
Junior quarterback Wyatt Messex tosses a pair of touchdowns, as Trinity tops Birmingham-Southern at home 20-10 to earn their sixth-straight victory.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.