KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 12
SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 12 of high school football.
Week 12
12- Navarro 10-0
11- Brennan 8-2
10- Roosevelt 9-1
9- Madison 8-2
8- Harlan 10-0
7- O’Connor 8-2
6- Steele 8-2
5- Champion 9-1
4- Wagner 9-1
3- Judson 9-1
2- Brandeis 10-0
1- Clemens 9-1
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.