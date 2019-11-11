73ºF

Sports

KSAT 12′s Top 12: Week 12

SAN ANTONIO – See what teams made the cut in KSAT 12′s Top 12 for Week 12 of high school football.

Week 12

12- Navarro 10-0

11- Brennan 8-2

10- Roosevelt 9-1

9- Madison 8-2

8- Harlan 10-0

7- O’Connor 8-2

6- Steele 8-2

5- Champion 9-1

4- Wagner 9-1

3- Judson 9-1

2- Brandeis 10-0

1- Clemens 9-1

