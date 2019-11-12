Mills set for emotional night as Spurs retire Tony Parker’s jersey

The Spurs will honor Tony Parker on Monday night, and it will be especially emotional for guard Patty Mills.

Patty Mills is the only Spur on the current roster that played with the Big Three during their champion run in 2014.

“He’s been over the moon, I’m sure of it and so he should be,” said Mills. "He has put a lot of hard work, sweat and tears into this whole organization for so long and he deserves every little bit of it.”

Mills has been able to see two of his teammates jersey’s retired and is excited about watching No. 9 join them.

“I love this kind of thing too. It is emotional and like I said ‘goose bumps’ is probably the feeling," said Mills. “Just to see all three up there is going to be an amazing sight to see. It is special to be one of their teammates. It is special to win a championship with all three.”

Mills added that he has a special feeling Parker and what he meant to his career.

“As a small point guard coming from overseas, he is someone that I watched and looked up too. In certain ways on the court, growing up as well,” Mills said. “Speaking for the city of San Antonio, he has been that same inspiration for sure.”