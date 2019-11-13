Ohio State’s Young to miss 1 more game for NCAA violation

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday.

That means the preseason All-American will miss Saturday’s game against Rutgers and be back for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.

No. 3 Ohio State announced the day before its game with Maryland that Young would be held out amid concerns he violated NCAA rules by taking a loan last year from someone he describes as a “family friend.”

Young explained his “mistake” in a tweet and said the loan had been paid back.

Ohio State had sought immediate reinstatement.

