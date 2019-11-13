Week 11 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays from Clemens, Madison, Champion
Check out some highlights from Week 11 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Clemens’ Max Didomenico, Vicente Perez and Kaulib Thigpen
Steele’s De’Quavion Thomas
Madison’s Gerald Green and George Johnson
Champion’s Luke Boyers
Brackenridge’s Marvin Levingston
