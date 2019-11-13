Week 11 KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Brandeis, Harlan, Burbank
Check out some highlights from Week 11 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Brandeis’ Jordan Battles
Judson’s Mike Chandler
Harlan’s Kannon Williams and En’dreas Spriggs
Burbank’s Toby Korrodi and Kaleb Hernandez
Smithson Valley’s Gabe Hoskins
Harlandale’s VJ Perales
Holy Cross’ Chris Melero
Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.
