Local gymnasts sign National Letters of Intent to elite collegiate programs

Signing Day continued Wednesday evening for student-athletes across the area including for two gymnasts, Katherine LaVasseur and Kambrie Brandt. LaVasseur, currently a Reagan high school senior, signed with the reigning national champions, Oklahoma – an experience she hopes to replicate in her time with the program.

“When I visited it, the coaches were just so great and so welcoming and the campus was beautiful and it had school pride that it like, it just like felt like home,” LaVasseur said. “I’m really excited to go there and work with them and work hard and hopefully earn a national championship with them.”

Eight Churchill High School seniors participate in Fall Signing Day

Brandt, a former Roosevelt high school student and current International Connections Academy student, signed with Missouri. Both gymnasts compete with Mavericks Gymnastics, where they train 20 hours per week.

Brandt will be graduating a semester early and begins competition less than two weeks after arriving on campus. She said it’s the persistence and dedication to the sport that has allowed her to excel at a high level and compete for a top collegiate program.

“Gymnastics has taught me to like be more time oriented and just to keep going when it gets hard,” Brandt said. “You know, it’s not always easy so you just got to push it.”