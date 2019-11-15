Four seniors participate in Fall Signing Day at Southwest High School

Four Southwest High School seniors signed their National Letters of Intent Wednesday to continue their academic and collegiate careers onto the next level. Three of those signing are current members of the softball team, with two committing to Division I programs: Aaliyah Ortiz will be attending McNeese State and Destiny Salinas is headed to Tarleton State. Cassandra Rodriguez, the third softball signee, will play next year at Coastal Bend College.

Ortiz is the team’s third baseman and was named to the NFCA All-America first team in June. She said she’s looking forward to the teams she grew up watching to become her competition.

“I’m excited just to like travel to different schools and play big universities like I’ve always dreamed about, like watching them on TV and I’ll be there one day soon, you know, just to play against them,” Ortiz said.

The fourth signee is track and field team member, Morgan Fey. Fey is the reigning individual 5A state champion in discus and finished third in the shot put and notes that she’s learned to continue to grow in her sport, even after hitting milestones.

“It’s taught me to work hard and there’s always a goal and never be satisfied with hitting a goal that you set one year because now you can move on to the next goal,” Fey said.