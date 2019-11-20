Anthony starting in Trail Blazers debut vs. Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Portland coach Terry Stotts says Carmelo Anthony will start at forward in his Trail Blazers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

The 35-year-old Anthony agreed to contract terms with Portland last week but was officially signed Tuesday after passing a recent physical.

The 16-year veteran’s first game with his fifth NBA team comes in the same city — and across the street — from where he led Syracuse to an NCAA national title in 2003.

The 6-foot-8 Anthony began his NBA career in Denver, where he played seven-plus seasons before being traded in 2011 to the New York Knicks, where he spent six-plus seasons. He also has played one each with Oklahoma City and Houston. The Rockets traded him to Chicago last January, but the Bulls cut him before he played a game.

He has averaged 24 points in 1,064 career regular season games.

