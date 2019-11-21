‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Game Tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO – Our San Antonio Rampage will join the rest of the American Hockey League tomorrow night in their fight against cancer. Friday’s matchup with the Texas Stars will be the second annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” game.

The goal is to show support for the fight against cancer and educate the community. A purple lit entrance and a “Hockey Fights Cancer” themed archway will in front of the AT&T Center. The Rampage will also host a bone marrow registration drive where you can register, take a quick cheek swab and see if you are a match for someone battling cancer.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative “Hockey Fights Cancer” towel. Fans can also fill out an “I Fight For” sign in honor of a loved one. The Rampage want people to get involved by submitting the story of a friend, family member or individual that has been affected by cancer on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

Those attending Friday’s game can purchase a lavender t-shirt for $8. You can get more ticket information for tomorrow’s game at sarampage.com/ifightfor.

Proceeds from t-shirt and puck sales will benefit Hope Hits Harder, a a local non-profit dedicated to improving the quality of life for children diagnosed with cancer.

Tomorrow’s game will also be dollar drink night. The Rampage are currently ranked fifth in the Central Division standings while the Texas Stars are at the bottom of the division. San Antonio is 2-0 against the Stars so far this season.

Rampage fans can win free tickets to select games by entering to win at www.ksat.com/rampage. The winner for our new ticket giveaway will be announced on Sunday, December 8 during “Instant Replay” starting at 11 p.m.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com