SAN ANTONIO – Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football playoffs featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

Brandeis’ Jordan Battles and Corion Holmes

Antonian’s Khalil Warfield and Devin Grant

Steele’s Maison Sharp

Madison’s Michael Garza and RJ Kyle

Johnson’s Ty Reasoner and Jaren Randle

Veterans Memorial’s Kahliq Paulette

Southwest’s Makhi Johnson

Stevens’ KK Brashears and Brandon Lee

Brackenridge’s Julian Cameron and AJ Talamantes

Reagan’s Lance Lorenz and Ronald Link-Milam

Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.

Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.