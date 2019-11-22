Week 1 Playoffs KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays Brandeis, Veterans Memorial, Antonian
SAN ANTONIO – Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football playoffs featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Brandeis’ Jordan Battles and Corion Holmes
Antonian’s Khalil Warfield and Devin Grant
Steele’s Maison Sharp
Madison’s Michael Garza and RJ Kyle
Johnson’s Ty Reasoner and Jaren Randle
Veterans Memorial’s Kahliq Paulette
Southwest’s Makhi Johnson
Stevens’ KK Brashears and Brandon Lee
Brackenridge’s Julian Cameron and AJ Talamantes
Reagan’s Lance Lorenz and Ronald Link-Milam
Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.
Go here for the latest high school football coverage with our Big Game Coverage section.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.