Week 1 Playoffs KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Clemens, Judson, Brennan
SAN ANTONIO – Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football playoffs featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Clemens’ A’Mari Williams
Brennan’s Caleb McGarity
Judson’s Mike Chandler
Wagner’s LJ Butler
Kerrville Tivy’s Trapper Pannell and Brooks McCoy
Wimberley’s Moses Wray
Smithson Valley’s Luke Gombert
Harlan’s AJ McDade
Champion’s Luke Boyers
Boerne’s Rashawn Galloway and Matthew Kory
