UT head coach Tom Herman excitedly head-butts player before Baylor game
Tom Herman head-butts player four times!
SAN ANTONIO – It’s clear Tom Herman was hyped up for Saturday’s game against Baylor — he even risked the chance of getting a concussion.
Yes, not once, not twice, but four times.
A video posted on the Longhorn Network’s Twitter page shows the Texas coach head-butting his senior captain Malcolm Roach in a pregame huddle Saturday afternoon.
Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019
The hype ended after the Longhorns lost 24-10 to No. 14 Baylor.
No. 13 Baylor in Big 12 title game with 24-10 win over Texas
Texas will play at home Friday morning against Texas Tech.
Baylor plays its regular-season finale at Kansas, a week before the Big 12 title game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.