SAN ANTONIO – It’s clear Tom Herman was hyped up for Saturday’s game against Baylor — he even risked the chance of getting a concussion.

Yes, not once, not twice, but four times.

A video posted on the Longhorn Network’s Twitter page shows the Texas coach head-butting his senior captain Malcolm Roach in a pregame huddle Saturday afternoon.

Tom Herman is AMPED. pic.twitter.com/S7EVkIwy57 — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 23, 2019

The hype ended after the Longhorns lost 24-10 to No. 14 Baylor.

No. 13 Baylor in Big 12 title game with 24-10 win over Texas

Texas will play at home Friday morning against Texas Tech.

Baylor plays its regular-season finale at Kansas, a week before the Big 12 title game Dec. 7 in Arlington, Texas.