FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones certainly didn’t say he was ready to make any changes to his coaching staff.

He didn’t exactly give head coach Jason Garrett — or the people who work for him — a vote of confidence when given the chance, either.

Garrett, remember, is in the final season of his contract and has seemed to be fighting for his job for years.

This much is clear: Jones is not happy with the way things are going for the Cowboys, who are just 6-5 after a 13-9 loss at the New England Patriots on Sunday but still in position to make the playoffs because they sit atop a pitiful NFC East at the moment.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Jones observed, before adding, as if to emphasize that his roster is not what’s causing problems, “With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.”

Jones called out the team’s effort. He noted that there’s nothing unusual about being outcoached by Bill Belichick.

He pointed to special teams — a blocked punt was the most glaring issue — and averred, in a direct shot at special teams coordinator Keith O’Quinn, aspect phase of football “is 100 percent coaching.”

Nothing subtle there. Nor with this statement: “This is very frustrating, and it’s frustrating to me to just be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today.”

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There were all sorts of factors contributing to this defeat, from penalties to turnovers to a driving rain that made both QBs uncomfortable — yes, even Tom Brady, whose team is 10-1 and keeps winning despite, not because of, its offense — and led some to wonder what took Dak Prescott so long to don a glove on his throwing hand.

There were plenty of other questions raised, too.

Did the Cowboys prepare properly? Did Garrett make the right choice in taking a late field goal while down by seven points instead of going for it on fourth down?

It added up to another disappointing loss for a talented Cowboys team.

The Cowboys are now 0-4 against teams with winning records and close losses to the Saints, Vikings and Patriots appear to be taking their toll on Jones.

“It is a significant setback for our team,” Jones said. “We needed this win. We needed to win against an opponent like this."

ESPN reported Monday morning that Jones will make no immediate changes to Garrett’s coaching staff and O’Quinn will remain in his position.

But how much more patience will Jones show, especially if Dallas stumbles again on Thanksgiving Day against the visiting Buffalo Bills?