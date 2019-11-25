SAN ANTONIO – The Rampage let a hard-fought home game against the IceHogs slip away late in the third period and overtime, spoiling what was an important bounce-back week.

The loss drops San Antonio to 8-6-4-2 overall, but they do remain third in the Central Division standings. The Rampage will continue their six-game home stand on Tuesday with a rematch against Rockford at 7 p.m.