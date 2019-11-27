SAN ANTONIO – The word this year from several of the Spurs players is consistency. Unfortunately they have been consistently inconsistent, especially when it comes to closing out games.

The loss to the Lakers on Monday night is a perfect example. The Spurs displayed great offense and defense for three quarters and then let it slip away with a bad fourth quarter that included a 10-0 run for LA star LeBron James.

San Antonio gets another crack at their full game consistency on Wednesday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At 6-12, the Spurs are third from last in the Western Conference standings while the Wolves are 9-8, and currently sit in the seventh spot.

The Spurs lost to the Wolves two weeks ago on the road as part of an eight-game losing streak.

Andrew Wiggins scored 30 points. The Spurs hung in the game until Wiggins hit a three pointer at the end of the third quarter to put Minnesota up by 11 points.

Like so many other times, the Spurs couldn’t recover.

Even though they are coming off a loss to the Lakers, the Spurs are feeling much better about themselves going into Wednesday’s matchup. After the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said they were on “the right track.”

“I have to say yes too. I feel like we definitely gave ourselves a chance in that game. I feel like the ball moved, we made shots and we played defense ,” said LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 30 points against the Lakers.

One reason they appear to be on the right track is Derrick White now in the starting lineup at point guard instead of Dejounte Murray.

The switch has brought some comfort to the starters.

“Derrick has had a an extra year to know how guys want the ball, how to get guys the ball in certain spots and I feel like DJ is still learning it," said Aldridge. "It’s not a knock or anything.”

Even though they are going through a tough stretch, the Spurs are looking to leaders like Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan to keep their heads up, stay positive and confident.

“You have to believe, if you don’t believe you shouldn’t be here. I think every guy on the team should believe,” Aldridge said.

Not only are they having to fight off the feelings of losing, they are also dealing with the trade rumor mill that continues to turn concerning DeRozan and Aldridge, making victories that much sweeter.

They just have to keep it headed in the right direction.