Week 2 Playoffs KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 1: Plays from Judson, Clemens, Harlan
SAN ANTONIO – Check out some highlights from Week 1 of the high school football playoffs featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Judson’s Mike Chandler (Highlight shot by Josh Saunders)
Clemens’ Vicente Perez, Max Didomenico, Micah Lenius (Highlights shot by Mark Mendez)
Harlan’s Kannon Williams (Highlight shot by Sal Salazar)
Madison’s Chris Potocki, Michael Garza, RJ Kyle (Highlights shot by Eddie Latigo)
