Week 2 Playoffs KSAT Elite 12 BGC Supercut Part 2: Plays from Brandeis, Wagner, Reagan
SAN ANTONIO – Check out some highlights from Week 2 of the high school football playoffs featuring some of our 2019-20 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
Brandeis’ Jordan Battles, Alex Palomino, Corion Holmes (Highlights shot by Mark Mendez)
Wagner’s LJ Butler, Isaiah Williams, Joerell Brown, Lee Thomas
Brennan’s Aston Dubose and Keion Thomas (Highlight shot by Eddie Latigo)
Reagan’s Lance Lorenz and Michael Davidson (Highlight shot by Josh Saunders)
