SAN ANTONIO – Last week Golden Boys Promotions officially announced that the Alamo City will host a major fight headlined by undefeated Mexican boxer and world champion Jaime Munguia and Irishman Gary O'Sullivan.

The undercard will feature several local fighters including Joshua Franco and Hector Tanajara, both who have never fought in the Alamo City since turning pro. Their opponents have yet to be named.

The entire Alamodome will not be open for this fight and seating will be capped off between 10,000 and 14,000 seats. Tickets can be purchased at the Alamodome Box Office and TicketMaster.com.

