Rampage celebrate Teddy Bear Toss, drop both weekend games
SAN ANTONIO – Despite a raucous celebration for Saturday’s Teddy Bear Toss, the Rampage drop a pair of close games to the Milwaukee Admirals and Iowa Wild on back-to-back nights, settling for a single point.
"The good thing about the game is we are going to have another shot at these guys Wednesday."— San Antonio Rampage (@sarampage) December 2, 2019
🎥: Nolan Stevens and Ryan Olsen discuss tonight's loss and look forward to Wednesday's rematch. pic.twitter.com/etpglcARpH
