Penalty kicks end St. Mary’s men’s soccer team historic season

Los Angeles – LOS ANGELES - The historic season for St. Mary’s Men’s Soccer came to an end as they fell in penalty kicks to No. 3 Cal State Los Angeles in the NCAA DII Men’s Soccer Championship Round of 16. St. Mary’s finishes their record-setting season with an overall mark of 15-3-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Golden Eagles struck first in the 28th minute when Carl Solli buried one in the back of the net to put Cal State LA in front 1-0.

Cal State LA continued to put the pressure on the St. Mary’s defense but the Rattlers keeper, Gerard Roebuck, was sensational in goal as he matched his career-high with 10 saves, keeping St. Mary’s within striking distance.

Carlos Blasco cashed in on the Rattlers’ lone shot on goal in the 62nd minute as he struck a ball from well outside the box and tucked it just inside the near post for the equalizer. Roebuck continued to turn away the Golden Eagles, sending the match into overtime. Both teams had chances in the extra periods but neither could convert sending the contest into penalty kicks.

Cal State LA keeper came up with the eventual game-winning save on the first penalty for the Rattlers. All five Golden Eagles were able to find the back of the net, propelling them to the round of eight.

