Rockets’ protest on botched dunk call makes for interesting debate: Will Spurs game be replayed?

SAN ANTONIO – As expected, the Houston Rockets have formally filed a protest with the NBA regarding James Harden’s disallowed dunk in the fourth quarter of Houston’s loss to San Antonio on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center.

According to ESPN.com, the Rockets are stating that the play was a “misapplication of rules resulting in an incorrect score and not a judgement call by officials.”

The last part is key as Houston has emphasized that it was an issue with how the officials applied the rules, and not necessarily a bad call.

It would be unlikely the league would overturn an officials’ incorrect call and outright change the result of the game.

That would open a Pandora’s box of issues, but going though the process of the rules makes for an interesting debate.

The deadline to file a protest is 48 hours after a game. Both teams have up to five days to provide evidence to the league. NBA commissioner Adam Silver then has five days to review the evidence and make an official ruling.

The Rockets want the final 7:50 of the game to be replayed. Houston was ahead 102-89 when Harden’s dunk was disallowed.

The Spurs, sparked by Lonnie Walker IV, went on a 26-13 run to close the game and force the first of two overtimes. The Spurs won in the second overtime 135-133.

Houston has also made the claim that the officials were unclear in their ruling at the time and head coach Mike D’Antoni did not know what to challenge or what to have reviewed.

Officiating crew chief James Capers said postgame that the Rockets’ 30-second window to ask for a review elapsed and the crew stayed with the call on the floor. A final decision will likely be made by mid-December.