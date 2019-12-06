Spurs players respond to Rockets’ disallowed dunk protest, focus attention on Kings

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs hit the practice facility for the first time since their thrilling double-overtime win over the Rockets Tuesday night.

But as they prepare for Friday night’s home contest against the Sacramento Kings, it was hard to move past what’s been one of the biggest NBA stories in recent weeks: Houston protesting their loss in San Antonio.

Guards Patty Mills and Derrick White were asked about their reaction or thoughts to the official protest filed by the Rockets on James Harden’s disallowed dunk.

“I’ve got none actually,” said Mills. “I’ve been swamped with the Sacramento Kings to be honest.”

White also steered the conversation to the Kings game.

“That’s above my pay grade, I’m just hooping,” said White. “There’s mistakes throughout the whole game. We’re on to the next one.”

Rockets’ protest on botched dunk call makes for interesting debate: Will Spurs game be replayed?

The next one is a Sacramento team that visits San Antonio with an 8-12 record.

The Spurs are 8-14 and have faced a brutal stretch where they have played 19 games over about a month’s span.

The Spurs will have five days in between games after Friday night’s contest.

“We will get a good rest after this so we got no excuses to come out with a lot of juice and leave it all out on the floor,” said Mills.

“There has been a little craziness last month,” said White. “That would be nice to have a day off, but we have a big game tonight. We have to come ready to go and try and get this W.”

The Spurs may possibly get LaMarcus Aldridge back in the lineup as well.

Aldridge was listed as available on the team’s afternoon injury report after he missed the past two games with right thigh soreness.

San Antonio’s next opponent after the Kings will be the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at the AT&T Center.