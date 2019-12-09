Boerne Geneva wins TAPPS Division III State Championship

Boerne is home to a state champion.

The Geneva School of Boerne Eagles won the TAPPS Division III State Championship in convincing fashion, 49-18 over Lubbock Christian on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles took control of the game during a frantic first quarter, outscoring the Chaparrals 28-18 in the opening frame. Geneva running back Josh Lopez broke the ice with the first of his four touchdowns on the day, then quarterback Cade Barone caught fire with two touchdown passes to Joel Calderon and Easton Myrick. Neither team scored in the second quarter, but the Eagles turned on the afterburners in the second half, outscoring Lubbock Christian 21-0 to secure the victory.

Barone finished with 266 yards passing and 3 touchdowns, while Geneva racked up 336 yards on the ground. The Eagles offense finished the game with 602 total yards. Meanwhile, the defense held the Chapparals under 100 yards rushing and recorded four interceptions.

This is the second football title in Boerne Geneva history. The Eagles last won a championship in TAPPS 6-man Division I football back in 2014.