NBA makes ruling on Rockets protest after loss to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA did not spend much time in ruling on the Houston Rockets’ protest of their loss to the Spurs on Tuesday.

The league announced Monday the Rockets protest was denied and the result of the game would stand. The Spurs beat the Rockets in double overtime, 135-133.

In a press release, the league said game officials had misapplied the playing rules by failing to grant a coach’s challenge to Houston after James Harden’s dunk, a clear basket, was taken off the scoreboard.

The league said the error had an impact in the game, but commissioner Adam Silver determined the Rockets had sufficient time to overcome the error by officials.

Houston led 103-89 when Harden’s dunk was disallowed in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs went on a 26-13 run in the remainder of the contest to force the game’s first overtime.

The Rockets were hoping the final 7:50 would be replayed, but the league disagreed.

The league also announced the all three game officials had been disciplined following the error.

San Antonio has won two straight overtime games and host Cleveland on Thursday night.