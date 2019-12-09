Spurs assistant Becky Hammon reportedly has ‘interest’ in Knicks head coaching job

SAN ANTONIO – The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale last week, and one of the interesting names that has surfaced to possibly take the position is Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

According to a CNBC, Hammon has interest in the Knicks job, but the organization would most like have to offer her a four-or five-year deal.

Hammon has been an assistant coach with San Antonio since 2014.

The Milwaukee Bucks interviewed Hammon for their head coaching position in 2018 before deciding to hire Mike Budenholzer.

Hammon has been the head coach of two Spurs summer league teams, and is one of Gregg Popovich’s top assistants.

She has also remained with the Spurs despite several opportunities to be a head coach at the collegiate level

The Knicks job is one of the most difficult in the league, which is the reason it would make sense for Hammon to want a long-term deal.

New York has had five head coaches since 2012, and its ownership and management are one of the most dysfunctional in the league.

However, there is young talent on the roster and several current, veteran players have short-term contracts which would help the rebuilding process.

Hammon also played for the WNBA’s New York Liberty for eight seasons so she understands the pressure associated with coaching the Knicks.