65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

65ºF

Sports

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon reportedly has ‘interest’ in Knicks head coaching job

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Spurs, Sports, NBA, Basketball, Becky Hammon
PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Assistant coach Becky Hammon (C) of the San Antonio Spurs sits alongside head coach Gregg Popovich (R)during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 14, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale last week, and one of the interesting names that has surfaced to possibly take the position is Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

According to a CNBC, Hammon has interest in the Knicks job, but the organization would most like have to offer her a four-or five-year deal.

Hammon has been an assistant coach with San Antonio since 2014.

The Milwaukee Bucks interviewed Hammon for their head coaching position in 2018 before deciding to hire Mike Budenholzer.

RELATED: Spurs’ Becky Hammon to become first female to interview for head coaching gig in NBA

Hammon has been the head coach of two Spurs summer league teams, and is one of Gregg Popovich’s top assistants.

She has also remained with the Spurs despite several opportunities to be a head coach at the collegiate level

The Knicks job is one of the most difficult in the league, which is the reason it would make sense for Hammon to want a long-term deal.

New York has had five head coaches since 2012, and its ownership and management are one of the most dysfunctional in the league.

However, there is young talent on the roster and several current, veteran players have short-term contracts which would help the rebuilding process.

Hammon also played for the WNBA’s New York Liberty for eight seasons so she understands the pressure associated with coaching the Knicks.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: