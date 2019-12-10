Eagles rally past Manning, Giants 23-17 in OT

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) leaps over Philadelphia Eagles' Daeshon Hall (74) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Eli Manning isn't done yet. Neither are the Philadelphia Eagles.

Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

The Eagles (6-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas (6-7) for first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia wins the division if it wins its final three games. The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16.

Manning, the two-time Super Bowl MVP, threw a pair of TD passes to Darius Slayton in his first game since Week 2. Filling in for injuried rookie Daniel Jones, Manning was 15 of 30 for 203 yards. But he couldn't prevent New York (2-11) from losing its ninth straight game, tying a franchise record set in 1976, when the team opened 0-9.

Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a 5-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left.

Already missing three starters on offense, the Eagles lost wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and right tackle Lane Johnson in the first half and were booed off the field trailing 17-3 at halftime.

They went three-and-out on five straight possessions before Boston Scott caught a 10-yard pass on third-and-5 in the third quarter. Scott then ran 4 yards to the 2 on third-and-3 and scored on the next play to cut it to 17-10.

Wentz drove Philadelphia to the Giants 29 with just under 10 minutes left but Greg Ward dropped what should've been a 29-yard TD pass on third-and-11. Jake Elliott then missed a 47-yard field goal wide left.

But the defense held and Wentz drove the Eagles 85 yards and connected with Ertz to tie it.

The Eagles won the toss in overtime and went 75 yards.

Ertz had nine catches for 91 yards.

Manning connected with Slayton for a 35-yard TD on a third-and-13 to give the Giants a 7-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter. Ronald Darby missed a tackle that would've stopped Slayton short of a first down.

Manning hit Slayton for a 55-yard TD on a third-and-8 with 27 seconds left in the first half to give the Giants a 17-3 lead.

Down 7-0, the Eagles got going when Wentz connected with Ertz on consecutive passes of 24 and 30 yards. Wentz then hit Ward for a 9-yard TD that was negated by a holding call on Brandon Brooks. The Eagles settled for Elliott's 34-yard field goal.

Aldrick Rosas hit a 34-yarder to make it 10-3.

ELI'S FUTURE

Manning, who turns 39 next month, is a free agent after the season. It's uncertain when Jones will return so it's possible Manning could make at least one more start at home.

INJURIES

Giants: TE Evan Engram (foot), CB Corey Ballentine (concussion) were among the key players inactive.

Eagles: Jeffery (foot) and Johnson (ankle) didn't return after exiting in the second quarter. ... DE Derek Barnett (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (knee), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder) and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) were inactive starters.

UP NEXT

Giants: host Miami (3-10) next Sunday.

Eagles: at Washington (3-10) next Sunday.

