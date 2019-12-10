Scholar Athlete: Kyle Westbrook, John Jay High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

Frankly, I'm most excited to graduate and begin the next chapter of my life.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

Myself. Distance running is a sport where every success is self-made through perseverance and grit, just like academics. I use my own drive to succeed.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

It's all about time management and keeping your priorities straight. Spend too much time doing one thing, and you lose out on all the others.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

I love the all-around support we get from the staff, especially our coaches. They really take care of us like family, and that coach-athlete bond is something you can't get anywhere else.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I'd like to attend either MIT or UT Austin and major in electrical engineering.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superpower, it would be the ability to fly. If I could fly, I wouldn't ever have to sit in traffic again.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

Matthew Centrowitz. He’s an inspiration to me as a runner, and his sense of humor is unmatched.