Spurs newsletter: NBA stuffs Rockets, James Harden; Dejounte done with minutes restriction; Hammon to Knicks?

The story of the week was the NBA denying Houston’s protest of their loss to San Antonio. Good! They had close to 8 minutes left in regulation to make up for the error and were up 13 points at the time.

By the way, how much does James Harden dislike playing the Spurs? He argues with fans and the Manu block will always live in the heart of Spurs nation.

The Spurs return Thursday against Cleveland. They currently sit two games out of the final playoff spot in the West.

Gregg Popovich joked with DeMar DeRozan during his media session on Monday and talked about Dejounte Murray's and Jakob Poeltl's recent play.

NBA makes ruling on Rockets protest after loss to Spurs

Becky Hammon reportedly has ‘interest’ in Knicks head coaching job

James Harden claps back at courtside fan during Spurs-Rockets game

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: If given the opportunity, should Becky Hammon take the Knicks job?

I would advise her not to take that job. I’m all in on Becky becoming a head coach in the NBA, and she has the talent to be successful but not with an organization that has demonstrated poor ownership and management.

No, she shouldn’t take the Knicks job because of James Dolan. He took control of the Knicks in 2000, and since that time they’ve made the postseason just five times. That franchise is a mess. Playing in NYC for part of her WNBA career and now learning from Gregg Popovich, Becky could handle the heat, but with Dolan in charge, it’s not a good situation for any head coach.

If her goal is to be an NBA head coach, then it would be difficult for Hammon to turn down a job. She has gained valuable experience being an assistant with the Spurs under Gregg Popovich and working alongside Tim Duncan.

There are some factors: If she was interviewed and offered the position, would she want to take over a dysfunctional team as her first head coaching job? How many more opportunities would she get? But if she turned down an offer, what does that do for her reputation and prospects?

When it comes to the Spurs, you would think she would at least deserve a meeting with the powers that be, and an honest assessment of her future with the team. How would that meeting change things? It’s a lot to consider, but things usually work out for the best.

Becky has been patient so I don’t feel she needs to jump at just any opportunity, including one that is as dysfunctional as the Knicks. New York does have some young talent, so that part is enticing. Maybe a long-term deal is enough, but the Knicks have been a graveyard for coaches of late. I would hold off. Seems like she’s in line for the Spurs or a better head coaching job in the future.

Dejounte Murray recently spoke about playing through mistakes, a minutes restriction and his unique relationship with DeMar DeRozan.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: Spurs fan shop at San Antonio airport opens. Get your Spurs gear before hopping onto a flight.

POWER RANKINGS PULSE (Slowly climbing up the charts!):

ESPN.com: 19th in NBA, showing some love to Lonnie Walker and Dejounte Murray

SI.com: 21st in NBA, makes case for LW4 getting a lot more playing time in 2020

NBA.com: 20th in NBA, moved up three spots and touts DeMar DeRozan’s new found 3-point shooting skills

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Dec. 12: vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Dec. 14: vs Phoenix Suns (In Mexico City)

Dec. 16: at Houston Rockets

Dec. 19: vs Brooklyn Nets

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

People may focus on the Rockets “revenge” game, but the Spurs need to take care of business against the Cavs and Suns. The Phoenix game will be interesting. It’s in Mexico City so the altitude will be a concern and the Suns feature one of the top young guards in the conference in Devin Booker.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Even though Manu hasn’t tweeted much, he was in the news. In January 2018, Ginobili made a 3-pointer against the Knicks that was initially not counted. Replay showed it went through the basket and the officials gave the Spurs the points at the end of the quarter. Yes, the Rockets “disallowed dunk” parallels this very shot, but who cares, Spurs won then and win now. Go away Rockets. MANU. FOREVER.

