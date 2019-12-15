Scholar Athlete: Emily Hines, Brennan High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am most excited about making my last year the best year. My senior year is all about making a lasting memory and having an impact on my teammates who will still be there when I graduate. I am also excited about choosing where I would like to go to college to continue playing tennis.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and in your particular sport?

My parents drive me to be successful in the classroom and in tennis by always motivating me to do my best. They are always there cheering me on and telling me how great I do. They always push me to be the best in the classroom, and when I get on the court, they always tell me to have fun and give it my all. They are always positive, which motivates me to continue succeeding to make them proud.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

I would tell the student-athletes to manage their time wisely and be self-disciplined. Trying to play the sport you love, maintain all A's in the classroom and remain close to your family is no easy task, but it is doable. With the proper time management and self-discipline, you can manage all of these tasks without a problem.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

What I like best about the high school I attend is the coaching staff. All of the coaches are very friendly and are willing to help you out, no matter what sport you play. They are always looking out for you and want nothing but the best for you. It is very encouraging, knowing that you have all the coaches there supporting you.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I plan on attending college at Concordia University to play tennis. I plan on majoring in nursing to become a pediatric nurse practitioner because I love helping people and love working with small children.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

If I could have one superhero power, I would like to have the power to stop time. I would like to have this power because I would no longer have to worry about only having a certain amount of time to do something if I am enjoying it.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would take Adam Sandler to my senior prom because he is my favorite actor and is very funny. He would have me laughing the entire night and would make my night memorable.