Spurs take on Rockets in ‘disallowed dunk’ rematch

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs head up the road to face the Houston Rockets on Monday after an NBA-record four straight overtime games.

San Antonio is 3-1 in their last four, all of which featured some extra basketball.

The Spurs beat Phoenix on Saturday in Mexico City 121-119 on a Patty Mills game-winning shot.

Patty Mills hits the game winner and the #Spurs beat the #Suns in a wild game in Mexico City. It was the #Spurs fourth straight overtime game...Mills finishes with 26 pts, Murray 18 pts, Lonnie has 16 as SA improves to 10-15. #NBA pic.twitter.com/qhtr0oyuCY — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) December 15, 2019

This is the second meeting this season between the two Texas rivals.

The first was a wild, controversial game which the Spurs won in double overtime, 135-133.

The game also featured a disallowed dunk by James Harden that wiped two points off the board for the Rockets.

The Rockets protested the outcome of the game but the NBA ruled against Houston.

In the last meeting, Lonnie Walker IV had a breakout performance with 28 points.

Walker has been a part of the rotation ever since and is averaging nearly 14 points per game in the month of December.

Walker is listed as questionable for Monday night’s game, but was seen on the floor during shootaround and appears likely to play.