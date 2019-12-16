Win A Spurs Jersey and Help A Worthly Cause

SAN ANTONIO – If you ever wanted to have an autographed Spurs jersey, now’s your chance.

Brake Check San Antonio has announced their Silver Ticket Raffle. Participants who purchase the $5 raffle tickets online will have a chance to win one of 16 autographed commemorative Spurs jerseys. The selected winners will also win two lower level tickets to the Spurs vs. Bucks game on Monday, January 6, the day of the jersey giveaway.

Some of jerseys will be signed by David Robinson, Sean Elliott, George Gervin, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

All proceeds from the Silver Ticket Raffle will benefit the Boys & Girls of San Antonio.

Fans can purchase tickets through December 28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Spurs.BeGreatSA.org.