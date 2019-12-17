Spurs newsletter: Meltdown in H-Town as DeMar benched; Pop walks out; Kawhi’s middle-finger emoji

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a wild month for the Spurs that’s included an NBA-record four straight overtime games and a major meltdown in H-Town. Welcome to this week’s KSAT.com Spurs newsletter.

I’d like to focus on the wins, which included a nice Patty Mills game-winner in Mexico City, but the last two losses have been brutal.

Cleveland at home and Houston on the road after the Spurs led by 25 points in the first half. DeMar DeRozan was also benched late, so we’ll see how that affects him in the future.

The Spurs are back home Thursday. They currently sit two games out of the final playoff spot in the West.

POP SOUND OF WEEK: The Spurs head coach did not have much to say after a bad loss to Cleveland. Pop’s postgame comments lasted all of 14 seconds. WATCH HERE.

Gregg Popovich speaks to media after Cavs loss.

Kawhi Leonard gets middle-finger symbol engraved on title ring; Is this a hidden message?

Did ‘Seinfeld’ really predict Spurs-Cavs final score from Thursday in 1991?

Iconic SA philanthropist, former Spurs owner Charline McCombs dies at 91

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: Which Spurs player has been most surprising and been most disappointing through 26 games?

DeMar DeRozan continues to impress me with his consistent offensive performance that right now is leading the Spurs in scoring. I would like to see more from DeMarre Carroll.

Forward Trey Lyles is my most surprising player. He’s currently averaging a career-high six rebounds per game, third best on the team. Lyles can also stretch the floor with his shooting. He’s shooting 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. He does a lot of small stuff. The dirty work.

My most disappointing player is LaMarcus Aldridge. He’s been too inconsistent with his play and effort on the floor. Seems likes he’s consistently being asked this season about his lack of scoring. I expect more from a dude making $26 million this season.

Let’s start with the most disappointing. It’s hard to pinpoint one player since so many have struggled at different times. I would have to go with Aldridge and DeRozan right now. The Spurs top scorers can’t hit clutch free throws down the stretch.

On the other side, Lonnie Walker IV is really impressive. The more time he gets, the better he looks. I also have to mention Jakob Poeltl. He has become a needed defensive stud and rim protector.

Patty Mills has had a sneaky-good season. He’s averaging a career-high 11.4 points per game and shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range. He’s also remained positive throughout this tough season. Lonnie is also must-watch most times.

Aldridge is having a down season, but Marco Belinelli has really struggled. If he can not consistently make 3-pointers, then he can’t be on the floor and those minutes need to go to Walker or someone else.

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: " I take full responsibility”: DeMar DeRozan takes blame for loss to lowly Cavs. WATCH HERE.

DeMar DeRozan speaks to media after Cavs loss.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: “While You Were Sleeping”: See how dozens of workers give AT&T Center repeated overnight makeovers (this is impressive).

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 23rd in NBA, showing some love to Lonnie Walker, but dropped four spots

SI.com: 21st in NBA, jokes about Coach Pop needing a nap after four straight overtime games

NBA.com: 18th in NBA, gives credit to Patty Mills for Mexico City game-winner

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Dec. 19: vs Brooklyn Nets

Dec. 21: vs LA Clippers

Dec. 23: at Memphis Grizzlies

Dec. 26: at Dallas Mavericks

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

Kawhi is headed back to San Antonio everyone! But before the “Klaw” returns for a third time as a visitor, the Spurs will have to take care of business against a solid Brooklyn team. Spurs killer Kyrie Irving did not travel with the team so here we go again, another winnable game. Can they get it done?

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Well, Manu finally tweeted this week! All is right in the world. Ginobili tweeted a photo of himself and good friend, also former Spurs center, Fabricio Oberto enjoying the summer season in Argentina. Glad Manu isn’t around to see these Spurs losses. MANU. FOREVER.

Manu Ginobili in Argentina with Fabricio Oberto. (via Manu's Twitter account)

