Tim Duncan, Becky Hammon named nominees for 2020 Hall of Fame class

SAN ANTONIO – Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon were announced today as eligible candidates for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

The highly anticipated list of eligible candidates includes several high-profile first-time nominees including Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh, Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Tamika Catchings and Swin Cash.

The finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the 2020 class will be announced on Feb. 14 in Chicago, during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The entire Class of 2020 will be unveiled during the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Atlanta in early April.

Duncan is a five-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star. He played 19 seasons in San Antonio. The Spurs retired his No. 21 jersey in 2016.

Hammon was nominated as player for her accolades in women’s professional basketball.

She is a six-time WNBA All-Star and her No. 25 jersey was retired by the San Antonio Stars, when the franchise was located in San Antonio.