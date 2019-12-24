Spurs newsletter: The All-Decade Team; Duncan, Hammon closer to HOF; Kawhi says Spurs fans still thank him

SAN ANTONIO – Welcome to this week’s KSAT.com Spurs newsletter. Hard to believe the decade is about to end.

It’s been an interesting one in many ways. The Spurs dynasty was reborn in the first half of the 2010s, culminating with the franchise’s fifth championship. The second half has not gone well.

The "Big Three” era ended. Kawhi Leonard left and after two tries, finally got some revenge. The LaMarcus Aldridge-DeMar DeRozan deals have not gone as well as anyone had hoped. And this year, the Spurs playoffs streak is in danger of coming to an end.

This week, we’re looking at the players that defined the Spurs decade, for better or worse, with the All-Decade Team.

Here’s what we got: Tim Duncan; Tony Parker; Manu Ginobili; Kawhi Leonard, Patty Mills, LaMarcus Aldridge; Danny Green; Boris Diaw; Matt Bonner; Tiago Splitter; Gary Neal and Marco Belinelli.

This roster is mostly made up of players from the back-to-back NBA Finals teams. Tim, Tony and Manu are no brainers.

Mills and Green were stalwart guards. Boris, Tiago and Matty-B allowed the Spurs to be a versatile, free-flowing offense.

Aldridge, despite his detractors, has made three All-Star games with the Spurs and has shown he can carry a roster when he’s on his game. Neal and Beli both came up big Finals games.

And yes, Kawhi was really, really good during his time in San Antonio. You saw the birth of a superstar. Shame it ended the way it did.

POP SOUND OF WEEK: The Spurs head coach comments on Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon’s Hall of Fame nominations. Says Duncan might get vote if Spurs turn season around. WATCH HERE.

Gregg Popovich comments on Tim Duncan and Becky Hammon's Hall of Fame nominations.

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: Patty Mills says Spurs will not throw in towel despite tough season. WATCH HERE.

Patty Mills talks to media after Brooklyn game.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: DeRozan talks Popovich, mental health on “Cold As Balls” with Kevin Hart.

San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) drives around Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in San Antonio, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 18th in NBA, somehow moved up five spots despite the blowout loss to the Clips

CBS Sports.com: 16th in NBA, says DeRozan and Aldridge trades are worth monitoring

NBA.com: 16th in NBA, says we need to see some more Murray and D-White together

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Dec. 26: at Dallas Mavericks

Dec. 28: vs Detroit Pistons

Dec. 31: vs Golden State Warriors

Jan. 2: vs OKC Thunder

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

The Clippers loss was bad, but the Spurs have at least gotten seven tough games out of the way (3 Clips, 2 Lakers, 2 HOU). This is the time to make a move and they got off to a great start at Memphis. The three home games to end the year will hopefully spring this team forward. Doncic is also a game-time decision for the Mavs game.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Manu is still traveling and living the dream. He posted a photo of he and some of his teammates from the 2004 Argentinian Gold medal winning team. They are known as Argentina’s Golden Generation. Manu is always gold in the hearts of Spurs fans. MANU. FOREVER.

Manu Ginobili with members of Argentina Gold medal winning team.

