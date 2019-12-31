Spurs newsletter: Best moment of 2010s; Pop talks Lonnie Walker playing time; Manu play makes all-decade list

SAN ANTONIO – Welcome to this week’s KSAT.com Spurs newsletter. We’re sticking with the end-of-the-decade theme since we are hours away from turning the chapter on the 2010s.

But first, head coach Gregg Popovich made some headlines over the weekend when he was asked the question many Spurs fans have had lately: Why is Lonnie Walker not playing more?

Pop’s response, via Tom Orsborn of the Express-News, did not offer any clarity: “I don’t involve those sorts of discussions with the media, because we do what we think is best for the team," Popovich said.

Well, Lonnie did play against Detroit and had a solid game with 8 points in 16 minutes. It’s been a roller-coaster season for Walker. His playing time and role on this team will be a storyline as we head into 2020.

MORE POP! The Spurs head coach says 3-pointers are boring, but it’s how the league is going; He also wants Aldridge to shoot more of them. WATCH HERE.

Gregg Popovich talks to media on Dec. 28, 2019.

Spurs hit season-high 18 3-pointers in win over Detroit; DeRozan reaches milestone

Find out who made the Spurs All-Decade Team

ROUND BALL ROUNDTABLE: This week we asked: What is your Spurs’ moment of the decade?

For me, it’s the end of an era when the “Big Three” all retired. Tim, Manu and Tony. That to me was the most defining moment for the Spurs this past decade.

I’m going with the 2014 NBA Championship. They used their crushing defeat in 2013 as motivation.

They had 62 regular-season wins and then dominated the Miami Heat in a Finals rematch. SA clicked on every level and played some of the most perfect basketball ever seen.

The moment of the decade for me is not one specific play but a combination of events. It starts with Game 6 of the 2013 Finals in Miami. The yellow tape was surrounding the court as the Spurs were about to win another title until (pause for effect) Ray Allen nailed a 3-pointer from the corner. The Spurs lost, but instead of hanging their heads, they fought hard in Game 7 and it just was not enough.

The Spurs, along with Tim, Tony, and Manu were not going to be denied in 2014. Everything fell into place as they played LeBron and the Heat again in the in the 2014 Finals.

Who can forget LeBron’s “Cramp Game” after the A/C went out in Game 1 at the AT&T Center. In the end, the Spurs turned up the heat and beat Miami, winning their fifth championship. Go Spurs Go.

Tim Duncan scoring seven straight points in overtime of Game 6 of the 2014 West Finals will always stay with me.

The Spurs were gassed and got vintage Timmy. I’m not sure they win Game 7 of that series against the Thunder because Tony Parker was injured.

Duncan then all but guaranteeing SA would win the rematch made it clear they were not losing again to Miami.

PLAYER SOUND OF WEEK: Rudy Gay discusses team taking more 3s and gives insight into Lonnie Walker’s progression and staying patient with young guard. WATCH HERE.

Rudy Gay speaks to the media after Spurs win over Detroit on Dec. 28, 2019.

OFF COURT STORY OF WEEK: Woman helps create memorable outing for Spurs fan diagnosed with cancer (This story was part of our year in review; It was a great moment in 2019 between fans.)

POWER RANKINGS PULSE:

ESPN.com: 16th in NBA, praised Aldridge’s recent play

SI.com: 17th in NBA, says question about Lonnie Walker to Popovich was valid

NBA.com: 14th in NBA, actually praises mid-range shooting from Aldridge and DeRozan

SPURS SCHEDULE LOOK AHEAD:

Dec. 31: vs Golden State Warriors

Jan. 2: vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan. 4: at Milwaukee Bucks

Jan. 6: vs Milwaukee Bucks

KEY GAME/MATCHUP OF WEEK:

The Milwaukee games will be a nice litmus test, but the Warriors and Thunder games once again border on must-win territory. The Spurs, who currently sit in eighth in the West, need to take care of business at home. Oklahoma City has been a surprise with the guard combo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul.

The most interesting Spur in the world, or former Spurs player, is Manu Ginobili, with Boris Diaw a close second. What has Manu been up to? Manu has taken a break from tweeting, but as is often the case with the Spurs great, he pops back up into our lives. This week the NBA counted down the Top 20 blocks of the decade and you guessed it, Manu is at No. 2 with the 2017 Harden block. MANU. FOREVER.

Manu Ginobili blocks James Harden in Game 5 of 2017 West semifinals.

