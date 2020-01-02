Spurs ready to roll Thunder

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs head into the 2020 portion of the season on a little roll, leaving 2019 behind with a two-game winning streak.

They have won three of four and six of their last 10 games overall. They are also in eighth place in the Western Conference, a game and a half ahead of the Portland Trailblazers.

It’s not a bad way to start January when you considered they experienced an 8-game losing streak earlier in the season.

“I feel like we are playing with more confidence, more energy. (It) helps us cause then shots are falling easier,” said Jakob Poeltl. “Even during stretches where shots aren’t falling, I feel like we play with more intensity on defense and that helps us stay in the game even if we’re not making shots.”

The Spurs are trying to keep up with that consistency while they are chasing their next opponent the Oklahoma City Thunder in the standings.

The Spurs are three and a half games behind the thunder for the seventh playoff spot. They actually beat OKC earlier this year in San Antonio, 121-112. LaMarcus Aldridge had 39 points.

The Spurs are starting to play more consistent ball.

They are coming off a win over the Golden State Warriors in overtime on New Year’s Eve, 117-113.

DeMar DeRozan finished the night with 24 points. DeJounte Murray stepped up in overtime scoring seven of the Spurs 15 points.

He had a game changing steal and layup. The Spurs are now 4-1 in overtime games.

They are also getting more involved in what now seems to be three-point shooting contest. The Spurs are shooting more and making more.

The Spurs made a season high 18 3-pointers in their win against the Detroit Pistons, and another 15 in their overtime win over Golden State.

“Our guys are getting downhill and they are finding us instead of kind of forced shots. We are making plays for each other which helps us get more open shots and that’s something that we need,” said Rudy Gay.

The Thunder went on a late 14-2 run, and came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-101 on New Year’s Eve.