Spurs take on beast of East again; Mills speaks about ‘devastating’ Australian wildfires

SAN ANTONIO – For the second time in three days, the Spurs will be facing the best team, not only in the Eastern Conference, but in the entire league.

The Spurs and Bucks faced off in Milwaukee on Saturday. San Antonio stayed in the game for a half, but in the third quarter, the Bucks took over and went on to win, 127-118. MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points.

The Spurs made a change in the starting lineup, giving Lonnie Walker IV his first career NBA start.

He finished with eight points and was asked to defend Antetokounmpo at times and all-star Khris Middleton.

“I thought he did well. (He) just does what he does, pushes the tempo, he’s aggressive. We all had mistakes, so just learn from it and grow from it,” said Derrick White, who started in place of Dejounte Murray.

Murray was out for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the lineup.

Guard Patty Mills was asked about the advantage of playing the Bucks in back-to-back games.

“Get them out of the way,” said Mills. “Especially how well Milwaukee has been playing.”

Mills compared it to a mini-playoff series. “You can kind of lock in a little bit in a smaller version of a playoff series," said Mills. "You can hone in to their strengths and weaknesses.”

Mills also spoke at practice about the wildfires in his home country of Australia.

More than 135 fires have engulfed Australia, 70 of which are still out of control and not contained.

There have been at least 25 deaths and over 2,000 homes destroyed. An estimated 480 million animals have been affected.

“It’s very devastating what’s happening. I’ve been keeping a close eye,” MIlls said. “As tough as it can be from over here.”

Just the sheer size is hard for most people to understand.

“It’s one of those disasters and a national crisis that is hard to comprehend. Being over here in America and Texas, it is a little bit of a helpless feeling," said Mills. "(I’m) trying to do what I can to help, and play my part.”

Mills said he will team up with other Australians in the NBA to raise awareness and figure out the best way to offer relief to the country.