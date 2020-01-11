Keys into Brisbane International final after beating Kvitova

Madison Keys of the United States waves to the crowd after winning her semifinal match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

BRISBANE – Madison Keys came from a break and set down to beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the Brisbane International semifinals on Saturday.

The American won nine of 10 games in her mid-match recovery against the tournament's 2011 champion to beat Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Keys will play Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka or defending Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in Sunday afternoon's final.

____

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports