Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated

San Diego State guard KJ Feagin, center, shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Boise State, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO, CA – KJ Feagin scored 16 of his season-high 23 points in the first half and No. 7 San Diego State played its best home game all season, opening with a 23-9 outburst and beating Boise State 83-65 Saturday night.

Yanni Wetzell added 20, Malachi Flynn 19 and Matt Mitchell 10 for the Aztecs (17-0, 6-0 Mountain West), who remained one of two unbeaten teams (Auburn).

SDSU continued its hottest start since 2010-11, when it opened 20-0 behind Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time before finishing a school-record 34-3.

RJ Williams scored 16 for Boise State (11-7, 3-3).

The Aztecs gave the sellout crowd at Viejas Arena plenty to cheer about. Feagin made three 3-pointers and Flynn had two in the first 7 minutes to open a 23-9 lead.

BSU pulled within eight points on Williams’ slam dunk, but the Aztecs answered with an 18-2 run to blow it open.

Feagin made consecutive shots for a 33-19 lead, Jordan Schakel drained a 3 and Wetzell had a layup. Flynn and Wetzell made impressive shots on consecutive possessions for a 45-21 lead. Flynn dribbled between his legs, stepped back and hit a long 3. Wetzell made a post-up hook.

Feagin matched his season high of 13 with more than 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. He had 16 points in helping SDSU take a 48-25 halftime lead. His previous season high was against Grand Canyon on Nov. 13.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State: The Broncos had beaten the Aztecs two of their four visits to Viejas Arena. They never had a lead Saturday.

San Diego State: The Aztecs remain without Nathan Mensah, who missed his fourth straight game with a respiratory ailment. The Aztecs did get Aguek Arop back from a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Boise State: Plays at Air Force on Wednesday night.

San Diego State: Plays at Fresno State on Tuesday night.

