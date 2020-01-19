Scholar Athlete: Lauren DeLeon, Madison High School

SAN ANTONIO – What are you most excited about for your senior year and why?

I am excited to graduate with my childhood friends and prepare for the next chapter of my life.

What drives you to be successful in the classroom and your particular sport?

I would not be where I am today without the support of my friends and family. They always help me to be the best version of myself.

What advice would you give other student-athletes on how to succeed on the field, in the classroom and remain close to family?

To be successful in your sport and the classroom, you need to stay focused on your goals and driven to do your best. Being a student-athlete takes responsibility and the ability to manage your time. By sharing your successes and failures with your family, you gain a support system that can help you through it.

What do you like best about the high school you attend?

James Madison High School has given me a safe place to express myself for four years. It has helped me figure out who I am and who I want to be in the future.

Where do you want to attend college, major in and why?

I want to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study kinesiology/health studies. I want to be able to go to graduate school for physical therapy.

If you could have one superhero power, what would it be and why?

I would want to be able to control time so that I can get more done throughout the day.

If you could take any athlete or celebrity to your senior prom, who would it be and why?

I would want to take Roger Federer to prom because he is one of my role models and he could give me some tips on my tennis game.